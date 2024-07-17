DB seals off BNP's Nayapaltan headquarters

Law enforcers have sealed the BNP central office in the capital's Nayapaltan following the midnight raid by the detective branch (DB) of police.

Since the raid, the area has been under heavy security. Police personnel have cordoned off the office while the main entrance has been sealed with yellow tape, restricting access.

"Since this morning, I have received news that police are stationed in front of the BNP office. The office gate is locked, and there are no leaders or activists inside. We do not know who locked the gate," BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.

Monir Hossain Mollah, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station, said, "BNP office is now under the control of the Criminal Investigation Department's Crime Scene Unit. They are conducting investigations there."

Earlier, a team led by DB chief Harun-or-Rashid launched the raid around midnight at BNP's Nayapaltan headquarters.

Around 100 crude bombs, 500 sticks, and 5-6 bottles of petrol were recovered from the spot, said the DB chief.