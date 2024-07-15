DB arrests mastermind of certificate forgery gang

The Detective Branch of police arrested the mastermind of a criminal gang who used to sell forged academic certificates.

The arrestee is Abu Zafar, 31. He sold the fake certificates of two private universities.

Cyber and Special Crime Department (South) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police conducted a drive on Friday and arrested Zafar, said DMP additional commissioner Harun-or-Rashid yesterday.

Harun, also the DB chief, said IT experts, a former teacher and an office assistant of a private university may have been involved in this racket.

On May 26, a case was filed with Tejgaon Police Station in this regard.