Daylong traffic chaos paralyses the capital

Commuters suffer as protests, rallies plague Dhaka

Several parts of Dhaka experienced severe traffic congestion yesterday due to protests, road blockades, and political programmes, causing immense suffering for commuters throughout the day.

The gridlock disrupted the movement of office-goers, students, and even ambulances, bringing parts of the capital to a standstill.

Speaking to The Daily Star, DMP Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Sarwar Hossain said the congestion was caused by a combination of factors, including political programmes, student protests, and road blockades.

He said BNP supporters had started gathering in the Paltan area from different parts of the city, resulting in significant traffic congestion around Shantinagar, Paltan, and Shahbagh.

Earlier in the day, a group held a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Gulshan, while another group protested in Shahbagh, he added.

"Due to all these programmes, traffic movement slowed in several parts of the city," he said.

Around 12:45pm, students of the seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blocked the busy Science Lab intersection as part of a protest.

Vehicular movement came to a halt in the area, causing tailbacks on nearby roads. Police later intervened, and the students cleared the intersection after about 30 minutes.

Around 2:00pm, job seekers who passed the written test of the 18th Teacher Registration Examination demonstrated in front of the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) office in Eskaton.

They demanded a re-evaluation of viva results and approval for candidates with valid certificates and documents.

"I went to Aziz Super Market in Shahbagh around 1:00pm and then returned to Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi. From there, I came to Kalabagan," said Kader Ali, a trader.

"There was severe gridlock on most streets and alleyways, which caused a much longer delay than usual," he added.

In the afternoon, traffic conditions worsened further as BNP held its scheduled "Victory Rally" to mark the first anniversary of the July uprising. The rally began at 3:00pm in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan.

As a result, traffic congestion intensified in Nayapaltan, Bijoynagar, Shantinagar, and around the Purana Paltan intersection. Vehicular movement in these areas remained suspended for nearly two hours.

"I left for Gulistan around 3:30pm, but even after an hour, I couldn't reach Paltan intersection," said Rajib, a commuter. "So I started walking. All vehicles were at a standstill."

Elsewhere in the capital, leaders and activists of the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) blocked a road in Badda, demanding that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina be sent back to Bangladesh from India. The protest was part of the party's previously announced programme to besiege the Indian High Commission.

The demonstration caused severe congestion in Badda, Badda Kitchen Market, Hossain Market, Merul Badda, and Rampura, leading to gridlocks and suffering for commuters.

On the Traffic Alert group on Facebook, social media users warned others about which roads to avoid and shared photos and videos of gridlocks from across the city.

As of 8:15pm, when this report was filed, severe congestion was still seen in both directions between Shahbagh and Farmgate, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace.