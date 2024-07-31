David Hasanat sent to jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sent garment exporter KM Rezaul Hasanat David, chairman and CEO of Viyellatex Group, to jail on completion of his five-day remand in a case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban on fire on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifur Rahman passed the order after Shikder Mohitul Alam, an inspector of the Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court in the case.

David was accused of financing the perpetrators.

The court also directed the jail authorities to provide him with proper treatment as per the jail code after his lawyer submitted an application in this regard.

On July 25, another Dhaka court placed David on a five-day remand in the case.

In the forwarding report, the IO said David gave important information about the incident, which is being verified. The IO appealed to the court to confine him to jail until the investigation is completed.

David started his garment business in 1996 and over the last three decades, he diversified his business empire to power generation, tea estate, educational institution, agriculture, engineering and banking sector.

Viyellatex Group's garment section is known for its green garment initiative with the reuse of steam heat, reuse of water, harvesting the rainwater and planting trees for compensation to the carbon emission.

The group's export is more than $400 million apart from its local business conglomerate. According to the Viyellatex website, his company has generated employments over 300 management staff and over 15,000 workers.

A relative of David, requesting anonymity, said they do not know exactly why he has been arrested as they think he was not involved with any such activities.