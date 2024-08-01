David Hasanat granted bail

A Dhaka court yesterday granted ad-interim bail to garment exporter KM Rezaul Hasanat David, chairman and CEO of Viyellatex Group, in a case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban on fire on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order considering his health condition after his lawyer Sheikh Baharul Islam moved a petition on grounds that David was abroad during the time of occurrence.

During the hearing, the lawyer told the court that his client is a renowned businessman and was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him. The accused was abroad from July 13 to July 23.

Moreover, the accused has been suffering from different ailments. So, his client should be granted bail considering the depth of offences, said the lawyer.

While Sub-inspector Shah Alom opposed the bail petition saying that David was accused of financing the perpetrators.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate granted David bail. The bail order will be valid until the submission of the probe report, said the magistrate.