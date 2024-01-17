Dating in Dhaka An expensive love affair?

Is dating in this city an extravagant affair or a thrift-store bargain? This debate is as fun for singles as it is stressful for our dear romantic comrades. But is the picture as dismal as it appears?

Struck by Cupid's bow, it is only natural that you want to whisk your special someone away on a romantic date every once in a while, and we know that if there is one thing that Dhaka does best, it is restaurants.

The question is, will you be savouring the Thai twists and indulging in the pasta passion of Italian cuisine or will your wallet need CPR?

Consider a coffee date in one of the pretty cafes of Dhaka—keeping it simple, you order two cups of coffee and perhaps two slices of your favourite dessert to go with it. This seemingly "simple" date will cost a little over a thousand takas, sometimes leaving you to wonder why khichuri is not the preferred meal for breakfast or brunch dates.

Looking at the main course at any regular, lunch or dinner place, a meal on average costs Tk 500-600 per person. Add two drinks and a dessert, and you have got yourself a total of roughly Tk 2,500. In short, Dhaka is the magical land that will give you a great dining experience with your partner, given that you pay for it.

Let's now discuss the brave ones who choose to go on an explosive flavour-filled roadside date and street food hunting. This reasonably priced adventure could very easily become a spiced-up financial rollercoaster if you get a little carried away in the wonderland of fuchka, halim, and cheese momos!

Don't give up just yet, though. Contrary to popular belief, love and money do sometimes live together in this pricey city. Romance and budget mingle in a park or along a lakeside stroll. The park bench becomes your reserved spot and the trees around you are the perfect backdrop to your perfect portrait. Ahh, the blissful affordability that does not break the bank!

Once upon a time, Gulshan and Banani were the self-proclaimed "posh date" zones, where a dinner date could cost you a kidney. The plot twist is as unpredictable as Dhaka's traffic—where Dhanmondi emerges as the dark horse, sharing the posh crown. Love does not discriminate based on geographical location; it is willing to bloom in the posh lanes of Dhanmondi.

So, whether you are planning an exquisite date, testing your taste buds with street food, or opting for the serene walk in the park, remember that the cost of love in Dhaka is as fickle as the city's Wi-Fi. One moment, you are caught in a buffering financial conundrum and the next, you are streaming the romance of budget-friendly bliss.

In this theatrical performance of love, every date is an episode of an epic series with you as the main lead, and sometimes the most memorable acts come with a modest price tag.

So, in the grand theatrical production of Dhaka's love stories, here's to love, laughter, and the occasional malta-cha by the lake. May romance reign supreme in the streets of Dhaka, where the journey of hearts continues with a touch of humour, a dash of sarcasm, and a whole lot of heart emojis!