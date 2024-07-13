Damaged roads disrupt connectivity

The ongoing flood in Sirajganj district left at least three roads badly damaged in Shahzadpur upazila in the past one week, disrupting road communication.

In Chithulia area of Kayempur union under the upazila, around 30-metre stretch of a concrete road was washed away in flood within a day on July 3, affecting around 10,000 residents of nine villages.

A portion of a similar concrete road and an earthen road in Talgachhi area were also damaged.

Contacted, Md Saiful Islam, executive engineer of LGED in Sirajganj, said, "In the present flood situation, it is not feasible to repair the roads properly. Once floodwater recedes, we will assess the extent of damage to the roads and repair those properly to restore smooth road communication."