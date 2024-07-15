Daily Star, Prothom Alo photographers hurt in attack by BCL men at DU

The Daily Star's Senior Photographer Prabir Das and Daily Prothom Alo's Staff Photographer Dipu Malakar were injured in an attack by activists of the Chhatra League on the Dhaka University campus this afternoon.

They were hit by sticks near DU's VC Chattar while they were covering the students' protest of the quota system in government jobs.

Quota reform protesters gathered in front of Raju Sculpture from 1:00pm today demanding the withdrawal of the Prime Minister's statement.

Photo: Prabir Das

Later, BCL called a protest rally at the same place around 3:00pm.

Around 3:30pm, quota reform protesters announced on the microphone in front of Raju Sculpture that if they were attacked, they would counterattack.

Within minutes, Chhatra League activists attacked the protesters in front of the VC Chattar and dispersed them by chasing them.