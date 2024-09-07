DAB demands cancellation of DGHS DG's appointment

Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) today demanded cancellation of the appointment of Mohammed Robed Amin, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Mohammed Robed Amin was appointed as the DG of DGHS on August 18.

The doctors said this while placing their seven-point demands at a press conference in Jatiya Press Club today.

They also wanted the removal of officials who were appointed at the health department and other healthcare facilities during Sheikh Hasina-led regime.

Md Abdus Salam, secretary general of the DAB, read out a written statement of the demands.

In his speech, DAB President Prof Harun Al-Rashid said, "This government has come (to power) in return of many hardships. We support them (interim government). I don't want the advisers to resign. But if any part of this government wants to rehabilitate dictatorship, we will stand against it."

Asked about the DAB's stance on politics in health sector, Prof Harun said, "We want an end to the dark part of politics. But, if we ban politics (at health sector), this will create a situation be like cutting off the head if you have a headache.''

The other six demands made by the DAB include making a list of physicians who refused to treat students injured during mass protests at all government and private institutions including BSMMU and cancellation of their registration from BMDC; promotion of those doctors and staff who were victim of political discrimination; and posting the doctors who were victims during the protests to various institutions including medical colleges, universities, institutes, nursing colleges.

The doctors also demanded publishing a white paper to assess extent of corruption in the health sector in the last 16 years and bringing the responsible people to justice; cancellation of transfer orders of protesting doctors who have been transferred immediately; and scrapping the expert panel committee formed for strengthening the structure of the health system and reconstituting the committee with the representatives of doctors.