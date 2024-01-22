Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:45 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:47 AM

Czech Republic PM congratulates Hasina

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:45 AM
Sheikh Hasina and Petr Fiala

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

"I deeply value the friendly relations the Czech Republic and Bangladesh enjoy and I believe that we will continue to deepen and strengthen them to the mutual benefit of our countries," Czech PM wrote in a congratulatory message to his Bangladeshi counterpart, said the PMO on Monday.

He also assured Hasina of his country's interest in developing cooperation further both on bilateral level and in international organisations in all areas of common interest.

"I wish you every success in your demanding work for the well-being of the people of Bangladesh," he said.

Hasina took office for the fourth consecutive term after sweeping this month's parliamentary polls.

