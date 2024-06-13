Cyclone Remal: Losses estimated at over Tk 7,000cr

Around 4 lakh people affected in 20 dists, shows ministry data

Cyclone Remal has had a devastating impact on 20 districts, affecting 3,83,815 people and causing damages worth over Tk 7,000 crore, according to documents of the disaster management and relief ministry.

The cyclone claimed 18 lives and injured 2,503 people, and heavily impacted fisheries, roads, and housing.

The damage to the fisheries sector amounts to Tk 2,241.65 crore; while that to roads amounts to Tk 1,012.04 crore; and housing infrastructure to Tk 2,051.84 crore.

Md Mohibur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief, at an event in the secretariat yesterday, said, "The government has so far estimated the losses caused by Cyclone Remal at Tk 7,000 crore. The overall damage report will be handed over to the prime minister tomorrow [today] to facilitate the next steps in recovery and aid distribution."

"This time, the embankment and fisheries have experienced major damages," he told reporters at a dialogue on government preparedness for natural disasters.

The fisheries sector experienced significant losses as the cyclone affected 38,083.89 hectares of farms, including of fish, shrimp, and hatcheries.

Over 1,191.03 kilometers of paved, brick, and dirt roads were damaged.

The housing infrastructure was heavily impacted, with 45,521 homes destroyed and another 226,583 partially damaged.

Agriculture was also hit hard, with crops on 35,602.44 hectares completely destroyed, resulting in a loss of Tk 410.71 crore. Additionally, crops and seedlings on 59,795.09 hectares were partially damaged, causing a further loss of Tk 301.77 crore.

At least 98 bridges and culverts were destroyed, incurring a loss of Tk 125 crore, while 3,123 bridges and culverts were damaged partially causing losses of over Tk 659.54 crore.

Eighteen primary schools were destroyed, amounting to a loss of Tk 5.35 crore. Additionally, 929 primary schools were affected, resulting in damages worth Tk 12.91 crore.

One hundred secondary schools were destroyed, causing a loss of Tk 2.47 crore, and 578 were partially damaged, causing a loss of Tk 11.42 crore.

Embankments were also severely impacted. About 232.01 kilometers were destroyed, costing Tk 83.54 crore, while 413.80 kilometers were damaged partially, leading to a loss of Tk 103.06 crore.