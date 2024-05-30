Cyclone Remal damages crops worth over Tk 26cr in Patuakhali

Cyclone Remal has left a trail of destruction in Patuakhali, impacting nearly 60 thousand farmers and damaging crops worth over Tk 26 crore, according to the Directorate of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of the district.

Patuakhali DAE Deputy Director Nazrul Islam told The Daily Star that crops on 7, 540 hectares of land worth Tk 26.21 crore have been damaged in the district due to flood and heavy rain.

Out of 58,304 affected farmers, 18,200 will receive free fertiliser and seed incentives this Aman season to recover from the losses. Other affected farmers will also receive incentives on a priority basis, he added.

According to DAE sources, different varieties of crops were cultivated in 1.34 lakh hectares of land in the district this year. Out of this, 7,540 hectares have been badly damaged.

Photo: Sohrab Hossain

Crops affected include 570 hectares of boro paddy, 1,043 hectares of aush, 350 hectares of groundnut, 132 hectares of chilli, and 2,391 hectares of mung daal.

Md Hasan, 40, a farmer of Galachipa upazila's Kalaikishore village said, "Due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, my mung beans, groundnuts and boro paddy have been submerged in water for the last three days." He is now picking groundnuts from the water.

Al Islam, 45, a farmer of Baloikathi village under Sadar upazila said that he cultivated groundnuts, chillies and mung on his 25 decimals of land. His groundnuts and chillies were damaged in the cyclone.

Another farmer, Nuruzzamal Howladar, 35, said he planted chillies and almonds on 40 decimals. Due to the strong tidal pressure, the dam broke, and the water entered and damaged the crops.