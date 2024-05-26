Cyclone Remal: CPA starts shifting vessels to sea from jetties

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) started vacating its main jetties and shifting all the vessels toward the sea this morning as part of the safety measures ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Remal.

The port officials said as soon as the tide started at Karnaphuli river at 10:00am, the CPA started to shift 16 vessels from the jetties, CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk said today.

Loading and unloading of cargoes and containers from the ships at the jetties as well as operations at the outer anchorage of the port were suspended last night.

The decision was taken after the port authorities issued its own security Alert No 3 in accordance with the met department's announcement to hoist great danger signal number 6 for the port in the morning.

The CPA secretary said all vessels were supposed to shift from the jetties immediately after Alert 4 was issued but it could not be possible last night due to the absence of tide at the port channel.

The vessels are being shifted to avert damage. If the vessels are kept at the jetties during cyclones, they may cause huge damage to jetties and shore equipment due to the impact of waves, he said.

He also informed that 49 other vessels, which were anchored at the outer anchorage, were shifted towards much deeper sea by the night.