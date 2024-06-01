Cyclone Remal: 2cr trees on Patuakhali, Barguna forest land destroyed

Cyclone Remal destroyed around two crore trees and plants on 27,300 hectares of forest land in Patuakhali and Barguna, according to forest department.

According to Patuakhali Coastal Forest Division, the financial loss is over Tk 11 crore -- Tk 7.90 crore in Patuakhali and Tk 3.15 crore in Barguna.

There are 91,000 hectares of forest land in Patuakhali and Barguna, including 36,136 hectares of reserve forest, according to Divisional Forest Officer Md Shafiqul Islam.

Forest resources, including 1.08 crore forest seedlings, 19.40 lakh nursery seedlings, and 68,25 lakh trees and plants in natural forests, were all damaged, he said.

Photo: Sohrab Hossain

The higher authorities have received the list of the damages and that action will be taken to mitigate them, he said.

During Remal, Patuakhali Met office recorded the wind speed at its highest, 114.7 km/h. The Haringhata and Fatara forests in Barguna, and Gangamati and Sonarchar in Patuakhali, as well as the coastal regions, were initially struck by the storm with a strong velocity.

The locality has experienced less damage as a result of these forest plants, according to locals.

A resident of Barguna, Shafiqul Islam Khokon, said, "We are always protected from cyclones, floods, and other natural disasters by the Pathorghata reserved forests. Cyclone Remal this year caused a lot of damage. To preserve our existence, the forest must be preserved."

Fisherman Tunu Mia of Patuakhali's Kuakata area said that the reserve forests there shield people from several types of destructions. "These forests save us, like a friend," he added.

Kalapara Forest Range Officer Monirul Haque said to counteract such damage, reforestation initiatives will be implemented.

National organisation "Dhoritree Rokkhay Amra" Member Secretary Sharif Jamil said, "There is no alternative to planting more trees to protect the coast from natural disasters.