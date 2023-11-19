Cyclone Midhili ruins crops on 2.16 lakh hectares

A farmer of Khulna’s Batiaghata upazila trying to straighten out his Aman plants that were bent out of shape by the strong winds of Cyclone Midhili. The wind, coupled with heavy rain, badly impacted the semi-ripe Aman plants on many fields in the coastal district and surrounding areas. Farmers are now fearing that their semi-ripe paddies will rot due to rainwater. PHOTO: HABIBUR RAHMAN

At least 2.16 lakh hectares of Aman, early winter vegetables, and Boro seedlings across 11 districts in Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions have been fully or partially damaged by cyclone Midhili.

Fish and shrimp worth crores were also washed out of enclosures by the cyclone's intense downpour, which mostly affected the coastal districts.

Officials from the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the affected districts, however, said the total extent of the loss was yet to be calculated.

In Khulna, around one-third of the total Aman paddy cultivated on 90,000 hectares, 28 hectares of the total early winter vegetables on 3,780 hectares of land, and 16.25 hectares of the total mustard crop on 484 hectares in the district have been damaged, according to the DAE.

Abdul Sattar, of Paschim Bill Pabla village in Dumuria upazila, who cultivated Aman on three bigha, said, "My paddy was supposed to ripen in 10-15 days. But the cyclone has flattened all my crops. I'll maybe be able to salvage half."

He also planted vegetables on five decimals at the edge of a fish enclosure. "Most of those crops also got damaged, in particular red cabbage, leafy vegetables, and radishes."

In Bagerhat, the cyclone has affected the Boro farmers the most. Farmers had started preparing paddy seedlings on large amounts of land in Bagerhat Sadar, Kachua, Fakirhat, Chitalmari, and Mollahat upazila.

The sown paddy seeds were washed away from the ground by heavy rainfall.

Rustam Ali, of Narendrapur village in Kachua upazila, said he has prepared 18kg of seed. "There's about two feet of rainwater on the land where I was supposed to sow the seeds."

In Barishal division, there have been partial paddy damage on 1,46,979 hectares out of the over 6 lakh hectares of land that have been used for rice cultivation.

Besides, winter vegetables on 10,430 hectares out of the total cultivated on 20,379 hectares have also been partly damaged.

Also, 183 tonnes of fish worth Tk 3.52 crores were washed away from 342 ponds and damaged, according to the DAE.

In Jhalakathi, most of the Aman paddy fields in Sadar and Nalchity upazilas were partly damaged, and vegetable fields were found submerged.

Hanif Howladar, 60, a farmer from the district's Dubil village, said most of his paddy on 1.5 acres was damaged by the heavy rains.

In Jhalakathi and Pirojpur, around 10,000 hectares of Aman paddy have been affected, said DAE officials.

In Bhola's Kukri, Dhalchar, and Mujibnagar unions, fish worth Tk 15 lakh have been washed away, and 18 boats worth Tk 57 lakh have been damaged, said District Fisheries Officer Abul Kalam Azad.

In Patuakhali, the DAE said Aman crops worth Tk 50 crore on 20,000 hectares out of the total cultivated on 1.9 lakh hectares have been damaged.

Farmer Abdul Halim, of Kalapara upazila, said he had planted Aman on three acres which was supposed to ripen after 15 days. "But the sudden cyclone has flattened half of my paddies."

DAE Deputy Director Nazrul Islam said 800 hectares of Kheshari Dal and 348 hectares of seasonal vegetables have been damaged in the district.

In Chattogram, 3,404 hectares of Aman paddy and 2,496 hectares of early winter vegetables have been damaged, according to DAE.

[Our correspondents in Khulna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, and Bagerhat contributed to this report.]