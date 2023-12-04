Cyclone Michaung: Likely to move northwestwards, intensify further

The cyclonic storm "Michaung" that has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards further and is likely to intensify further, said a Met office bulletin yesterday.

Michaung was centred about 1,560km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,520km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1,420km southwest of Mongla port, and 1,430km southwest of Payra port, the bulletin added.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54km of the cyclone centre is about 62km/h rising to 88km/h in gusts or squalls.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist Distant Warning Signal No 2.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.