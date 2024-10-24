Cyclone Dana: Rain begins in Khulna; 604 shelters ready

Rainfall has started in Khulna and nearby coastal areas due to Cyclone Dana, which made its presence felt late last night. The downpour has been varying in intensity, with intermittent heavy and light showers.

Earlier, continuous heavy rainfall lashed the region from 11:00am to 2:00pm yesterday, pausing briefly before resuming at 2:00am today, said Amirul Azad, senior meteorologist at the Khulna Meteorological Office.

In anticipation of the cyclone's impact, the Khulna district administration's Disaster Management Department has taken precautionary measures. A total of 604 cyclone shelters have been prepared across various upazilas, with volunteers on standby.

Abdul Karim, Khulna district relief officer, told The Daily Star, "We have made arrangements for 604 cyclone shelters across different upazilas to house people at risk. These shelters can accommodate up to 300,000 individuals."

He also said that all officials and employees have been instructed to cancel their leave and remain at their stations to ensure an efficient emergency response.