Cyclone Dana: Farmer killed in Barguna as tree-branch snaps and falls on him

A farmer died today after a tree branch fell on him during a storm caused by Cyclone Dana in Betagi, Barguna.

The deceased, Ashraf Ali, 55, a resident of Kismat Karuna village in Betagi Sadar Union, was on his way home from a betel leaf farm when the incident occurred around 11:00am. He is survived by three sons and two daughters, said Officer-in-Charge of Betagi Police Station, Ekramul Haque.

Local sources said a heavy branch of a Chambal tree snapped due to the storm and struck Ashraf, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to the Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor, Pinjoy Kumar Biswas, declared him dead upon arrival.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Farooq Ahmed expressed his condolences, adding that the upazila administration has already provided food assistance to the family, and financial aid will soon be given by the district administration.