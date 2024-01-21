C’wealth secy gen greets Hasina on re-election

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a congratulatory letter sent to the prime minister, Patricia said she is encouraged by the vision that Sheikh Hasina outlined after assuming office, which emphasised the principles of transparency and accountability, and she also recalled the exhortation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, of "friendship to all, malice towards none".

"The Secretariat stands ready to support you [Hasina] as prime minister of Bangladesh, in continuing your important work on these values," she said.

"These values are mirrored in our Commonwealth Charter, which calls for tolerance, respect and understanding, and delivering the many facets of sustainable development," she said.

The Commonwealth secretary general mentioned that she was pleased to have deployed a Commonwealth Expert Team of independent observers for the recent elections, led by the former prime minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding.

"I look forward to receiving the team's report with its findings and recommendations, and to an opportunity to discuss these with you," she added.

Patricia said that Bangladesh is a treasured member of the Commonwealth family.

"Our diverse nations are bound by the shared values that are reflected in our Charter, including those of peace, democracy, and sustainable development," she said.

In this connection, she mentioned that Bangladesh's active engagement and leadership in the Commonwealth is greatly appreciated by its members, including on issues of ocean stewardship and climate change, digital innovation, trade and investment, youth, gender equality, and mental health.

"We look forward to continuing and building on this collaboration, to support Bangladesh in achieving its full range of priorities during your fifth term in office."

She also said that she is conscious of the historical journey of Bangladesh for freedom, democracy, and development.

"I also look forward to welcoming you back to Marlborough House in London, and looking ahead to meeting you at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which will take place in Samoa in the week of October 21, 2024," she said.