CWasa also has corruption, but it’s less than before: MD

AKM Fazlullah, managing director of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, yesterday admitted to allegations of corruption within his organisation.

"I am not claiming that there is no corruption in CWasa's activities. But it is less than before," Fazlullah said at a mass hearing at the Chattogram Press Club conference room.

"I urge customers to visit me directly regarding corruption. My door is always open," he also said.

Noman Alam Khan, a customer from Khulshi area, alleged that CWasa handed him over Tk 1 lakh bill without supplying water.

Responding to it, Fazlullah said, "We are forced to provide bills against each connection as service charge. We cannot waive bills. However, the customer can disconnect their connections if they don't get water."

Shimul Barua, secretary of the Halishahar Green View Residential Area Co-operative Society, alleged not getting water from CWasa despite several attempts.

"We are still unable to supply water as per demand. But we are taking up another project aiming to fulfill the demand," said the CWasa MD.

"CWasa's capacity increased from 12 crore to 56 crore litres in 14 years. Besides, we are also gradually shutting down deep tube-wells to hold ground water level," he said in his written statement.

"During dry season, salinity increases and creates a water shortage as we collect water from rivers to supply to customers. However, we are trying to set up a desalination reservoir. Besides, we proposed to the authorities concerned to dredge Kaptai Lake," he added.