Customers protest inside National Bank's Savar branch

Account holders of National Bank Limited (NBL) today protested inside the bank's Savar branch after it failed to provide them cash.

Visiting the bank around 12:00pm today, this correspondent saw some 50 customers protesting with cheques in hand. Police officials were seen trying to maintain law and order while the bank employees were trying to pacify customers.

According to the protesting customers, the bank had been giving Tk 5,000 per person for the past few days. Even that was stopped today, which led to the protest.

"I need money for my treatment and have been coming to the bank for the past nine days, only to return disappointed every day. Today, they said they cannot give us any cash as the bank does not have any," said Farida Yasmin, a protesting customer.

The bank's Savar branch manager, Hasinur Rahman, said his branch had Tk 2 crore beyond their vault limit, which he transferred to their fitting branch in the capital's Dilkusha on September 7. However, the next day, he realised that his branch will soon face fund crisis as transactions went down to bare minimum after the governor of Bangladesh Bank said some banks, including NBL, could go bankrupt.

"DPS deposits stopped while customers started withdrawing cash drastically, which further worsened the situation," the manager mentioned.

Asked if he sought help from the head office, the manager said he requested fund transfers to his branch several times but to no avail.

"The staffers are spending days in uncertainty. We even tried to suffice the cash demands with our salaries. I call upon Bangladesh Bank to protect our customers' deposits," he added.