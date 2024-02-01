Curtain lifts on Ekushey Book Fair

Staffers arrange books at a stall at the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan yesterday, a day before the opening of the month-long book fair. Preparations for holding the fair on the Bangla Academy premises and the Suhrawardy Udyan are almost complete. Photo: Prabir Das

This year's Amar Ekushey Book Fair is set to begin today at Bangla Academy premises and the adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

The highly anticipated cultural event is expected to bring together renowned writers, poets, novelists, emerging authors, publishers, intellectuals, and book enthusiasts on a single platform.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair at 3:00pm. Later, she will present the winners with the Bangla Academy Literary Award-2023.

The theme of this year's book fair is "Poro Boi, Goro Desh: Bangabandhur Bangladesh".

A total of 937 stalls have been allocated to 635 organisations -- with 173 stalls on the Bangla Academy premises and 764 stalls at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

Bangla Academy and publishing houses were busy yesterday with last-minute preparations.

KM Muzahidul Islam, member secretary of the fair-management committee, said, "Compared to the last edition, this year's fair brings some structural changes, like the outer pathways that were adjusted around the metro rail station."

The fair will also include a Children's Square, which has been relocated near the Ramna Kali Mandir gate, and the Little Magazine Corner, which has been moved to an open space near the stage in Suhrawardy Udyan, he added.

In terms of security, over 300 closed-circuit cameras have been installed in and around the venue.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman, after inspecting the security protocols, said, "The book fair is a secular event. This arrangement has faced threats several times before. There were past incidents of sabotage and militant activities. The overall security plan has been designed keeping all this in mind."

The entire fair area is under continuous CCTV monitoring, connected to a dedicated control room, he added.

Except for public holidays, the fair will remain open from 3:00pm to 9:00pm. On February 21, in observance of International Mother Language Day and Martyrs' Day, the fair will open at 8:00am and continue until 9:00pm.

The last day of the book fair is on February 29.