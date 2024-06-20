Current discussion on ex-DMP chief seems to be based on speculation: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said current discussions about ex-Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia's graft allegation appeared to be based on speculation.

Speaking to journalists at the secretariat, the home minister said, "As far as I know, the discussions are speculative. No formal allegations have been brought against him yet. Regarding the claims about his illegal properties, he has not been summoned yet. If he is summoned, we will understand, and surely, he will have some explanations."

Talking about ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed, he said, "The value of land has increased significantly. Benazir Ahmed was on a mission for a long time. He might have explanations. If he cannot provide explanations, then questions of corruption will arise," he said.

Regarding the ongoing investigation into the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim, the home minister said they are very close to the investigation.

"Once the investigation is complete, we will be able to reveal everything. The Detective Branch (DB) of police is working correctly and independently," he said.