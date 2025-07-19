Curfew in Gopalganj until 6am tomorrow

The ongoing curfew imposed in Gopalganj following July 16's violent clashes will remain in effect until 6:00am tomorrow.

The announcement was made today by Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Kamruzzaman.

According to his statement, the ongoing curfew will continue between 8:00pm today to 6:00am on Sunday.

Authorities said further decisions regarding the curfew will be made in consultation with law enforcement agencies, depending on the evolving situation.

DC Kamruzzaman had earlier announced the ongoing curfew relaxed in Gopalganj for 14 hours, from 6:00am to 8:00pm today around 11:00pm last night.

The local administration imposed a curfew following day-long running battles between supporters of the banned Awami League and law enforcers over a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally, which had left at least five people dead and around 50 injured.