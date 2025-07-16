Curfew in Gopalganj after 4 die in clash

The curfew will be in effect until 6:00pm tomorrow

Clashes took place in Gopalganj today between police and alleged Awami League cadres. Photo: Collected

The government has put Gopalganj under curfew from 8:00pm today until 6:00pm tomorrow, after four people died during day-long clashes between alleged cadres of the Awami League and its banned student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), and law enforcers.

The chief adviser's press wing made the curfew announcement earlier this evening, hours after leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) had to leave the town under army escort.

Meanwhile, at least four died and 13 other were injured in today clashes, confirmed Gopalganj Civil Surgeon Abu Sayeed Md Faruk, citing the superintendent of the Gopalganj General Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Dipto Saha, of Post Office Mor; Ramzan Kazi, of Thana Para; Sohel, of Thana Para; and Emon, of Bherar Bazar, Arpara. They are all from Gopalganj Sadar Upazila, confirmed the civil surgeon.

Gopalganj General Hospital Superintendent Jibitesh Biswas confirmed around 6:30pm that Dipto Saha and Ramzan Kazi were brought to the hospital dead.

They were shot, he said.

He also said that nine others with bullet injuries were also brought to the hospital, and they were undergoing surgery.

Following a pre-announced rally in Gopalganj's Poura Park area, NCP leaders and activists came under attack this afternoon. The attack was allegedly carried out by members of the banned BCL.

Army personnel and police rushed to the spot to bring law and order in the area.

Four platoons of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) were deployed in the area around 5:00pm.

Section 144 was then imposed as well in Gopalganj.

Earlier around 1:45pm, 200–300 locals armed with sticks had attacked the NCP rally venue, vandalising sound equipment, chairs, and assaulting party activists ahead of the event.

This attack occurred just before the start of the NCP's scheduled "March to Gopalganj" programme.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers were all supporters of the local Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

They reported that several crude bombs (cocktails) were exploded during the chaos, and bricks were also thrown, leaving several people injured.

They added that during the attack, police officers present near the stage were seen quickly retreating to the court premises, while NCP leaders and activists also fled the scene.

Even before the attack on the venue, tension escalated in the district as miscreants vandalised and torched vehicles belonging to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and police in separate attacks in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

The attack came amid heightened political tension surrounding the NCP's "July March to Rebuild the Nation" campaign, which the party has been observing since July 1 across all districts in Bangladesh. On its verified Facebook page yesterday, the NCP announced today's event under the banner: "16 July: March to Gopalganj."