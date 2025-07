It will be in effect until 6:00pm tomorrow

The authorities have put Gopalganj under curfew from 8:00pm today until 6:00pm tomorrow, following day long clashes between alleged cadres of the Awami League and its banned student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League, and law enforcers.

The chief adviser's press wing made the announcement earlier this evening hours after leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders had to leave the town under army escort.