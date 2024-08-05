Curfew extended indefinitely

Govt announces general holiday for 3 days from today

In the wake of a sharp escalation of violence across the country, the government yesterday decided to extend the ongoing curfew for an indefinite period in the capital and all other divisional cities, city corporations, district and upazila headquarters.

The government also announced a three-day general holiday starting today.

The home ministry, in a statement released in the afternoon, said the curfew would be effective from 6:00pm yesterday.

At least 90 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and several hundreds injured yesterday as fierce clashes took place in different areas in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on the first day of the non-cooperation movement announced by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement.

On Saturday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan relaxed the ongoing curfew, which was imposed on July 20, from 6:00am to 9:00pm.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, senior secretary at the public administration ministry, cited public safety as the reason behind the holiday decision.

Banks and financial institutions will remain closed during the holiday period, said a top official of the Bangladesh Bank yesterday.

Meanwhile, operations of the courts across the country, including the Supreme Court's Appellate Division and High Court Division, and their offices will remain closed until further notice.

However, one or more magistrates will work round the clock at every court under the chief judicial magistrates and the chief metropolitan magistrates for hearing and disposing of urgent cases.

Besides, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan will take necessary measures for urgent matters during the closure.

The SC administration issued three separate notifications yesterday to this effect.