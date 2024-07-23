Curfew to continue with longer breaks

The government has decided to continue the nationwide curfew until further notice.

However, the curfew will be relaxed for longer periods, according to a source in the public administration ministry.

It also decided to keep all government, semi-government and autonomous offices open from 11:00am to 3:00pm after a four-day general holiday, the source added.

On Thursday, the government imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed armed forces to assist the civil administration in ensuring national securities and protecting lives and properties.

According to notification, in Dhaka, Narsingdi, Narayanganj and Gazipur, the curfew will continues with a seven-hour break from 10:00am tomorrow and the day after.

Banks will also reopen tomorrow and transactions will be done from 11:00am to 3:00pm for the next two days starting from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Bangladesh Bank and the head offices of the scheduled banks will also remain open for the next two days.

Banks will be able to open a limited number of branches across the country, said Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Md Mezbaul Haque, also the spokesperson of the central bank.

Banks will decide which branches would be opened, he told The Daily Star.

In Dinajpur, curfew will be relaxed between 8:00am and 5:00pm, said Shakil Ahmed, deputy commissioner of the district.

In Chattogram, curfew will be relaxed from 9:00am to 6:00pm, said Chattogram DC Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.