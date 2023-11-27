Curbing Violence Against Women: Existing laws not that effective

Speakers stress amendments, more funding

The existing laws that are discriminatory to women will be reviewed and updated, Fazilatun Nessa Indira, state minister for women and children affairs, said yesterday.

"Changing men's attitudes, stereotypical mindsets, and behaviour are also essential to reduce violence against women," she added.

She made the remarks at the inauguration of "16-Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence", a campaign organised by Ministry of Women and Children Affairs in collaboration with UN Bangladesh and Local Consultative Group on Women Advancement and Gender Equality, at a city hotel.

This year's theme for the campaign is "Invest to prevent violence against women and girls".

The discussion highlighted the essentiality of preventing violence against women and girls, focusing on critical issues like discriminatory laws, workplace violence, and creating safe spaces for women's leadership.

Although the High Court issued guidelines in 2009 to stop sexual harassment in public spaces, workplaces, and educational institutions, laws like the Bangladesh Labour Act of 2006 still have ambiguous provisions in this regard and thus need revision, said speakers.

Gitanjali Singh, country representative of UN Women, stressed the importance of annual monitoring and timely amendments to law, and called upon the government to unlock finances from various sectors and adjust national budget in a gender responsive manner.

"Besides passing legislation and enhancing implementation, allocating adequate funding is imperative to ensure these commitments," said UN resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis.

Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde, Barrister Farzana Mahmood, UNFPA country representative Kristine Blokhus, and MoWCA secretary Nazma Mubarak also spoke at the event, moderated by Dr Prakash Kanti Chowdhury, joint secretary and director of Multi-sectoral Programme on Violence Against Women project.