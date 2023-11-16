Curb social media rumors

NSC tells law enforcers, intelligence agencies

The National Security Council yesterday directed law enforcement and intelligence agencies to be on alert so that no one can spread any disinformation on social media centring the next national election.

The directive came during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting, which was attended by several ministers, the cabinet division secretary, chiefs of the army, navy, and air force, heads of intelligence agencies, officers of the national security cell, and police chief.

Curbing "anti-state and anti-government" content in mainstream media and social media was on the agenda of the meeting.

Several ministers, secretaries, and law enforcement agency officials who attended the meeting later spoke to The Daily Star.

The meeting was held just before the announcement of the next national schedule. Issues like law and order, strategies for maintaining law and order, and prices of essentials were discussed.

An official of a law enforcement agency, who attended the meeting, told this newspaper that directives were given to prevent rumors on social media and ensure security measures for a free, and fair election.

Another meeting participant said directives were given to ensure special security measures in key-point installations.

To prevent arson attacks on vehicles, the participants suggested publicising the police reward of Tk 20,000 reward for assisting the law enforcers catch arsonists.

"BNP is using drug addicts, or the people involved in petty crimes like theft, and mugging for arson attacks on vehicles in exchange for money. If these people learn about the reward, then they might not take part in the attack," said the participant, requesting anonymity.

Directives were issued to the law enforcers to ensure smooth supply of food and essential products, especially in the large cities, meeting sources said.

The meeting directed that authorities concerned to ensure sale of daily essentials, including rice, lentil, and soybean oil, at low prices in the open market, said the sources.

It was the second meeting of the NSC this year.