CumilLa, M’singh City Polls: Two-way battle on the cards

Campaigning for the Cumilla and Mymensingh city polls have been going on in full swing since February 24. Voting in these two city elections will take place on March 9.

Awami League has opted not to officially nominate candidates under the "boat" symbol in the upcoming local elections, while BNP boycotted it.

Tahsin Bahar, daughter of Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar, is contesting for the mayoral position with the "bus'' symbol. She is also the organising secretary of the city AL.

The Cumilla city by-election will mainly be a two-way battle between Tahsin and former two-time mayor of Cumilla city, Monirul Haque Sakku, who is campaigning door-to-door with the "table clock" symbol.

Besides, Noor-ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim, former vice-president of Cumilla Victoria Government College, is electioneering with "elephant" symbol while Nizam Uddin Kaiser, former president of Swechchhasebak Dal in Cumilla city, is on the electoral field with "horse" symbol.

Sakku and Nizam have been suspended from BNP for contesting in the last city polls.

The AL vote base will split between Tahsin and Tanim, with uncertainty lingering over the turnout of BNP supporters and swing voters on election day.

If the latter group indeed decide to show up, Nizam's vote bank can be a cause of headache for Sakku, said sources.

As per locals Sakku has support from the swing voters.

"Since he has been actively engaged with politics for four decades and was elected mayor twice, he has formed his own vote bank. These voters are loyal to him," a former councillor of the city corporation told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Tahsin is relying on his father's voter base, who has been elected lawmaker of Cumilla-6 constituency four times.

Meanwhile, four AL leaders are vying for the position of Mymensingh city mayor alongside a Jatiyo Party candidate.

Of them, the main battle will be between Ekramul Haque Titu, former mayor and city AL president, and Ehteshamul Alam, district AL president.

Mymensingh district AL General Secretary Moazzem Hossain is backing Ekramul whereas district committee member Kazi Azad Jahan is supporting Ehteshamul.