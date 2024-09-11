Culvert collapse causes severe traffic disruptions in Dhaka-Ctg highway

Heavy water flow washed away soil beneath the structure yesterday

Passengers have been facing significant delays due to slow-moving traffic on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway since morning today as a culvert collapsed in Feni's Rampur area yesterday, following recent heavy floods in the region.

According to officials from the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), the collapse occurred in the highway's Mohipal area after floodwaters washed away the soil beneath the structure yesterday morning.

As a result, inter-district transport, including passenger buses and trucks, was diverted through an alternate route inside Feni town, leading to severe traffic congestion.

RHD officials have said the situation has improved somewhat after placing geo-bags under the culvert for stabilisation.

Binoy Kumar Paul, executive engineer of Feni RHD, said, "The culvert on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Mahipal collapsed, causing slow traffic movement and a traffic jam. Our team responded promptly by inspecting the structure and placing geo-bags to stabilise the situation. We are closely monitoring it, and the situation is now under control."

Despite the efforts, passengers continue to experience long delays. Md Moinul Islam, who travelled from Chattogram to Dhaka yesterday, told The Daily Star, "I started at 10:00am. It took me two and a half hours to reach Feni from Chattogram, and I didn't reach Dhaka until 7:00pm due to the heavy traffic in Feni."

The collapse follows widespread flooding in Feni, where several parts of the district, including Mahipal and Lalpol, were submerged under knee-to-waist-deep water for three days, severely disrupting transportation along this critical route.