Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 01:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 01:48 PM

Bangladesh

Culprits of violence against journalists must be held to account: UN

File photo

The safety and wellbeing of journalists in Bangladesh and anywhere in the world is of critical importance for any country, especially one going through a transition, said UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric yesterday.

"It is important that journalists be allowed to do their work and that those who commit violence against journalists be held to account," he said in a briefing in New York.

His comment came while he was responding to a question on the attacks on East West Media Group owned by the Bashundhara Group in Dhaka.

The journalist asked that newspaper offices of East West Media Group were attacked and vandalised on Monday afternoon. As a result, journalists are suffering from insecurity because the criminals have not been arrested yet.

