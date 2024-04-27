Cuet to reopen May 12

The authorities of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) have decided to reopen the campus on May12.

The decision came at the 152th meeting of Cuet's syndicate yesterday, confirmed an official of the registrar's office.

According to the decision, residential halls will remain open for students, and the admission process for new students will start from April 28.

Cuet campus has remained closed following student protests over the death of two students -- Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain -- of the university's civil engineering department in a road accident on Monday.

However, some demonstrating students said they have yet to accept the syndicate's decision.

"We called a batch meeting tonight (Friday night) to discuss this matter," said Zobaer Ahmed, a third-year student of mechanical engineering department.

Earlier on Thursday, the university authorities announced to suspend all activities including classes and examinations for an indefinite period, and ordered students to vacant halls.

After the announcement, agitated students locked the vice chancellor's office and set fire to two buses which they had confiscated.

On the same night, the students suspended their protest upon assurances from the university authorities that their major demands would be met.