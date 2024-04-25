Cuet closes as protest continues over students' death

Students placed plastic dividers and logs to block the Chattogram-Kaptai road in protest of the death of two students. File photo: Collected

The Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) authorities today announced the closure of the institution after failing to pacify the ongoing student protest over the death of two students in a road accident.

The announcement was made at a meeting of the university's Academic Council today. The authorities have ordered the boys to leave the hall by today and the girls to leave the hall by 10:00am tomorrow.

After announcement, the agitated students locked the Vice Chancellor's office and set fire to one of the two buses they had confiscated.

Cuet's Director of Student Welfare Prof Rezaul Karim told The Daily Star that the students had been demonstrating since the morning. The administration tried to pacify them but failed. Therefore, the VC announced the closure of Cuet at an emergency academic meeting of the university.

Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain of the civil engineering department of Cuet were killed in a collision between a motorbike and a passenger bus on Monday.