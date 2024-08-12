CU VC Prof Abu Taher resigns

Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University (CU) Professor Md Abu Taher resigned yesterday.

He submitted his resignation letter to the president and also emailed a copy to the university's registrar last night.

Acting registrar KM Nur Ahmad confirmed his resignation today.

Since August 9, students had been demanding the resignation of the VC and other officials of the university administration.

During the protests, students padlocked the VC's bungalow, office, and the offices of the proctor and provosts.

The proctorial body and hall provosts stepped down from their posts amid the protest.