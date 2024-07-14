CU submit quota reform memorandum to DC

Chittagong University (CU) students submitted a memorandum to the Chattogram deputy commissioner today, seeking reforms in the government job quota system.

"We submitted the memorandum to the deputy commissioner at around 1:00pm, requesting it be sent to the president to address our one-point demand," said Rasel Ahmed, a protest coordinator.

He also alleged that police blocked them for 20 minutes in front of the DC office.

Acting deputy commissioner Abdul Malek received the memorandum and promised to send it to the president through official channels.

Before submitting the memorandum, protesters gathered at Sholoshahar Railway Station at 10:00am.

They began their march at 11:00am, passing through key city locations including No 2 gate, GEC, WASA Circle, Lalkhan Bazar, Tigerpass, and New Market.

The march ended at the DC office, where they submitted the memorandum.