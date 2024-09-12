Ctg shipyard explosion: Another worker dies, death toll now three

Another person injured in the explosion at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute last night.

Md Habib, 36, was declared dead around 10:00pm, said Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon at the hospital.

Habib had suffered burn injuries on 45 percent of his body, he said.

With Habib's death, the death toll from the incident has risen to three. Earlier, two workers -- Ahmed Ullah and Khairul Sheikh -- died.

The explosion occurred at a shipbreaking yard in Sitakunda around 11:40am on Saturday, according to Mohammad Solaiman, superintendent of Industrial Police, Chattogram.

After the explosion, 12 workers were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. As the condition of eight deteriorated, they were shifted to Dhaka.

Among the injured admitted at the burn institute, Barkat Ullah suffered 60 percent burns, Anwar Hossain 25 percent, Al Amin 80 percent, Zahangir Alam 70 percent, and Abul Kashem 70 percent, hospital sources said.

Their condition is critical too.