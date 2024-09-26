Ctg sees surge in dengue cases, deaths

The number of dengue cases and deaths surged in Chattogram this month, said sources at Chattogram Civil Surgeon's office.

Till yesterday, a total 1,268 dengue patients were hospitalised in Chattogram this year, including 670 in September alone, the sources said.

Also, a total 13 patients so far died with dengue this year. Of them, eight died this month alone, they added.

Earlier, Dr Abdur Rob, associate professor of medicine at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said like the previous year, most dengue patients this year were likely infected with Dengue 2 serotype, which is more dangerous that other three serotypes.

Meanwhile, the civil surgeon's office has initiated a survey to identify the hot spots of aedes mosquitoes in Chattogram since last Saturday.

At least two dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday, while 854 new patients were hospitalised.

The team, led by Chattogram district entomologist Entajer Ferdous, has already visited different areas including Bayezid Bostami, Bahaddarhat, Bakalia, Chawkbazar, Sher Shah, Pahartali, Firingibazar and Kotwali areas.

"Usually the Directorate General of Health Services conducts the survey. Since there was no survey done by DGHS before and during monsoon this year, we are conducting it locally post-monsoon," Entajer said.

"The areas under all wards of Chattogram City Corporation will be surveyed this month before determining the aedes mosquito density in all areas, which will help identify the host spots and act as a guideline for CCC to conduct anti-mosquito drives," she added.

"Our study found that density of mosquitoes remains high an hour after sunrise and an hour before sunset. The CCC should consider it while conducting its drives," she added.

Contacted, Dr Jahangir Alam, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said the regular rainfall has created a congenial environment for aedes mosquitoes to breed.

CCC's conservancy workers have been spraying mosquito repellents and larvicide in areas under 41 wards of CCC, said Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, its CEO.