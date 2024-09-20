Ctg sees rise in dengue cases

Specialised ward launched at CMCH

In a bid to cope with the rising number of dengue patients, Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) authorities have launched a specialised dengue ward at the hospital.

The old Covid-19 ward on the ground floor of the hospital's main building was turned into the specialised dengue ward on Wednesday.

A total of 10 ICU beds have also been installed in the ward to provide treatment to critically ill patients.

CMCH Director Brig Gen Taslim Uddin said at the ward, doctors, nurses, and other medical staffers have been on duty in three shifts.

Earlier, the dengue patients were admitted to different wards in the hospital, he said, adding, "As the number of dengue patients has been increasing and some patients have recently died, we have launched the special ward for dengue patients."

He said at present around 50 dengue patients are admitted to CMCH.

Meanwhile, a total of 43 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in Chattogram in the past 24 hours till 10:00am yesterday, said Dr Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram.

With them, so far a total of 986 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals in Chattogram this year till Thursday, he said, adding, "Of them, 12 patients have died."

"It has been raining at regular intervals this month in Chattogram, creating a favourable environment for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes," said Dr Jahangir.

Residents need to be cautious and keep their surroundings clean, he added.

Contacted, Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, chief executive officer of Chattogram City Corporation, said CCC conservatory workers have been spraying anti-mosquito repellent as well as larvicide in different areas of the port city.

He also said 41 CCC wards have been divided into 10 zones for the work.

Dr Abdullah Abu Sayeed, assistant professor of medicine at Chittagong Medical College, said if dengue patients show severe signs, including abdominal pain, vomiting, low blood pressure, and bleeding, they must be admitted to the hospital.