Ctg residents express satisfaction with waste removal

Residents of Chattogram have expressed satisfaction with the prompt and efficient removal of sacrificial animal waste following Eid-ul-Azha.

According to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), over 4,000 workers began the clean-up operation early in the morning.

Equipped with over 180 drum trucks, the workers have been actively clearing waste and spraying bleaching powder in all 41 wards of the city to prevent the spread of disease and maintain hygiene.

According to Pranab Sharna, deputy conservancy officer of the CCC, Mayor Shahadat Hossain visited several areas throughout the day to supervise the clean-up efforts.

To facilitate effective monitoring, a control room has been set up at the Dampara Guest House and will operate from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Many city residents expressed satisfaction with the prompt removal of garbage. However, some residents in areas such as Askar Dighir Par and Nur Ahmed Road alleged that bleaching powder was not properly applied.

The mayor had recently pledged that all sacrificial animal waste would be removed within six to eight hours of Eid.

Regarding complaints about incomplete disinfection, Pranab Sharna said the issue would be investigated.