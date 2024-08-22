Ctg rail link snapped as sections of tracks under floodwater

Chattogram's rail communication with Dhaka and other parts of the country has been suspended since this morning as sections of rail tracks in Feni were submerged in floodwater.

"The flood has forced us to cancel movement of all trains from Chattogram to different districts," Saiful Alam, divisional railways manager of Chattogram, told The Daily Star.

Tracks in Feni's Fazilpur area were submerged by floodwater around 10:20am, according to the control room of the Bangladesh Railway (Ctg Division).

Stones and soil have been washed away from the tracks, the control roomsaid.

Two trains had to return to Chattogram from near Feni till noon, the BR control room said.