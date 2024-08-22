Bangladesh
Ctg rail link snapped as sections of tracks under floodwater

Photo: Collected

Chattogram's rail communication with Dhaka and other parts of the country has been suspended since this morning as sections of rail tracks in Feni were submerged in floodwater.

"The flood has forced us to cancel movement of all trains from Chattogram to different districts," Saiful Alam, divisional railways manager of Chattogram, told The Daily Star.

Tracks in Feni's Fazilpur area were submerged by floodwater around 10:20am, according to the control room of the Bangladesh Railway (Ctg Division).

Stones and soil have been washed away from the tracks, the control roomsaid.

Two trains had to return to Chattogram from near Feni till noon, the BR control room said.

|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

ফেনীতে লাইন তলিয়ে পূর্বাঞ্চলের সঙ্গে  রেলযোগাযোগ বিচ্ছিন্ন

আজ বৃহস্পতিবার সকাল সাড়ে ১০টার দিকে পানিতে ফেনীর ফাজিলপুর এলাকায় রেললাইনের একটি অংশ ডুবে যায়। তাছাড়া পানি তোড়ে লাইন থেকে পাথর ও মাটি সরে গেছে।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রায়পুরায় দুই গ্রুপের সংঘর্ষে গুলিবিদ্ধ হয়ে নিহত ৩

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
