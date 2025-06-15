Ctg port: Sramik Dal protests move to lease NCT terminal

Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal yesterday launched a six-day programme at Chattogram Port protesting the government's decision to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to UAE-based operator DP World.

The protest programme will continue till June 19 and will include mass outreach campaigns and sit-ins to press home a nine-point demand, said Mozaher Hossain Showkat, former assistant general secretary of the organisation.

Their demands include halting all efforts to privatise any terminal of the port, whether to foreign or local firms; holding immediate elections for the port's Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA); introducing an international-standard salary scale for port staff; providing a port duty allowance of Tk 10,000; a 40 percent risk allowance; a rationing system; and a 120-day incentive bonus.

"All terminals, including NCT, CCT, and GCB, should be operated by the port's own management," Showkat said.

The organisation also demanded that DP World's representative Captain Tanvir be declared persona non grata inside the port. Otherwise, they warned that they would resist any DP World representative from entering jetty areas.

Leaders of Chattogram Port Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal (former CBA) conducted a mass outreach programme yesterday at different points, including Port Hospital and CPA Engineering department.

Their programmes include mass outreach till June 17 and sit-in programmes on the premises of Bandar Bhaban on June 18 and 19.