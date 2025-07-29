Ctg port operations stall over union vote

Container transport to and from Chattogram port was suspended for nearly 12 hours since yesterday morning as drivers and helpers of prime mover trailers stopped work to vote in their union's biennial executive committee election.

The disruption lasted from 6am to 6pm, halting the movement of containers between the port, inland container depots (ICDs), and other districts, according to port officials and industry sources.

Container handling inside the port was also severely affected, with most prime movers that transport containers between jetties and port yards out of operation.

The Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixer, Flat Bed and Dump Truck Workers' Union had earlier announced the 12-hour suspension of operations due to the vote.

The election was held at the Chattogram Port Republic Club from 8am to 4pm, with 67 candidates contesting for 25 positions on the union's executive committee. The union has 10,452 registered voters, most of whom are drivers and helpers of prime movers.

Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) Secretary General Md Ruhul Amin Sikder informed that there was no operation of prime mover trailers for transporting containers between the port and the ICDs till the afternoon.

A few depots managed to start the operation partially after 4:00PM, he said.

On a normal day on average 5000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to 6000 TEUs of export, import and empty containers are transported between the port and the ICDs.

ICD operators expressed frustration over the halt, saying workers could have voted and returned to work. "It is really unacceptable to suspend the operation for the whole day," said Sk Md Moazzem Hossain, deputy managing director of Vertex Off-Dock Logistics.

He said they had schedules to send 70 export containers to the port for loading to different ships that would leave the port in the morning today (Tuesday).

"Not a single container could be sent till 6PM as the operators were busy in the polling," Hossain told The Daily Star in the evening, adding that these containers would have to be sent overnight after the workers resume work.

Workers of a few depots like Portlink Logistics and KDS started partial operation at 4pm.

At the port, loading and unloading of containers from vessels remained sluggish until the afternoon. The vessel SOL Reliance, which berthed on Sunday evening with 1,136 TEUs, managed to unload only 47 containers by 2:00pm due to a shortage of prime movers.

Sources said just 7 to 8 prime movers were available at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) in the morning, compared to the usual 90.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk admitted that due to non-operation of prime movers, container transport and related operations were slowed.

He, however, said, "Movement of other vehicles like trucks and covered vans engaged in taking out import cargo deliveries were normal."

Contacted, Md Wahiduzzaman Jahid, chairman of the union's poll committee, said many workers joined work in the afternoon after casting their votes.

He, however, expressed regret for the disruption in goods transport for a temporary period.