Ctg police opens 24hr help desk for expats

Aiming to provide better and faster legal services for remittance earners, Chattogram Range Police today opened a 24-hour dedicated "Expatriate Help Desk" at its office in the port city's Khulshi area.

Noor-E-Alam Mina, deputy inspector general of police (Chattogram Range), inaugurated the desk in presence of Non-Resident Bangladeshi leaders abroad, reports our local staff correspondent.

Through the desk, police under 11 districts of the range will provide legal assistance to expatriates at home and abroad regarding family problems, police clearance, immediate support to curb extortion and other services. Expatriates can directly contact the desk through phone calls, WhatsApp, and other communication applications.

"Despite having limited resources and manpower, we are working sincerely to provide faster service when any remittance earner knocks us for any assistance," said DIG Noor-E-Alam.

"There are many issues but police cannot handle all those alone as over 20 departments are involved with expatriates' affairs. Police Headquarters has taken many initiatives for our remittance earners so that they can feel security both at home and aboard," he also said.

Admitting that there are some behavioural issues with police, the DIG said, "The expatriates' contribution is very important. The police force is now more professional and smarter and we are working on this particular issue."