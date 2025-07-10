Ctg open drain takes 3yr-old’s life

A three-year-old girl became the latest victim of drowning in Chattogram after falling into an open roadside drain in the city's Halishahar area yesterday.

Locals said the child fell into the drain around 2:45pm near her home in the Tasfia Gate area while playing with a ball.

Md Sujan, a witness, said the incident occurred when the girl tried to retrieve the ball after it fell into the drain.

"She tried to fetch the ball but was swept away by the strong current. Some neighbours attempted to rescue her but couldn't find her immediately. About 45 minutes later, her body was found stuck against a plastic pipe," he said.

Kamrul Islam, an official of the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence office, said they sent a rescue team to the scene upon receiving the information.

The child's body was recovered by locals, he added.

At least 14 people have lost their lives after falling into open drains or canals in Chattogram city over the past six years, especially during the rainy season.

Two such deaths occurred in 2020, five in 2021, three in 2023, three in 2024, and one so far this year.

According to neighbours, the child's mother works in the garment sector, while her father is employed by a cable company.