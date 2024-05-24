Ctg to get first arch bridge

Chattogram is going to get its first arch bridge, as construction has began on a branch canal of the Karnaphuli river under Patiya upazila in the district.

Officials of Roads and Highways Department (RHD), the implementing authority, claimed the bridge will be an eye-catching structure which will attract visitors.

They said an arch bridge offers advantages such as smooth movement of vessels and lack of silt accumulation.

Pintu Chakma, executive engineer of RHD (Chattogram South), told The Daily Star that they are constructing the bridge to protect the navigability of Shikalbaha canal, a key waterbody in south Chattogram, directly connected to the Karnaphuli and Sangu rivers.

Many goods-laden vessels regularly ply through the canal. To smooth inland transportation, we planned to construct the bridge, he added.

According to project documents, the length of this bridge will be 121 meters and width 15.5 meters, constructed on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway at a cost of Tk 48 crore.

This correspondent recently visited the site and observed that some workers are working on both banks of the canal.

The construction work began in February.

Abdul Mannan, a worker, told The Daily Star that they are working continuously, even at night, to meet deadlines.

Jamal Uddin, sub-divisional engineer of RHD (Patiya division), told this newspaper that they are working to have the bridge ready for traffic by June next year.

Environmentalists have praised the initiative to build a hanging bridge over Shikalbaha canal.

Aliur Rahman, secretary of the Chattogram Nodi o Khal Rokkha Andolon, said, "This initiative will play an important role in maintaining the navigability of the canal."