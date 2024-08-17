Ctg ex-lawmaker Latif on 3-day remand

A court in Chattogram today placed Md Abdul Latif, the former Awami League lawmaker from Chattogram-11, on a three-day remand in a case filed over shooting and injuring a protester during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Chattogram's Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb passed the order when police produced Latif before the court with a 10-day remand prayer, our staff correspondent reports.

Latif was arrested by police in Baizid Bostami area around 1:30am today in connection with the case, said Fazlul Quader Patwari, officer-in-charge of Doublemooring Police Station.

The arrest was made following the case filed by Md Ershad with Doublemooring Police Station yesterday, OC Fazlul told The Daily Star.

In the case, plaintiff Ershad accused Abdul Latif and 15 named and 100 to 150 unnamed individuals for opening fire on the protesters that left injured on August 4.

On August 10, the former MP was allegedly picked up by the army from his relative's house in the port city's Madarbari area, where he was hiding.