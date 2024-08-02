Ctg drowns in torrential rain

Many low lying areas in port city waterlogged

Torrential rainfall since midnight led to waterlogging across numerous low-lying areas of Chattogram city yesterday.

Visiting different areas across the port city, this correspondent witnessed people going through a hard time with their daily commute. Roads across Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Agrabad, Halishahar, GEC Intersection, Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Kapasgola, Shulakbahar, Chandgaon and Katalganj were seen submerged under ankle to knee-deep water, while few vehicles were available.

"I have been waiting for a vehicle to go to office for at least half an hour, so far in vain," said Rashed Iqbal, an office-goer stuck at GEC Intersection.

Mina Das was seen wading through knee-deep water on KB Aman Ali Road.

"I have to attend to my ailing mother-in-law, who is currently hospitalised. I am compelled to tread this dirty water from overflowing drains since I could not find a single rickshaw to reach the hospital," she lamented.

In 24 hours till 3:00pm yesterday, 148.6 millimetres of rain has been recorded in the port city, said Ali Akbar Khan, assistant meteorological officer at Chattogram Met Office.

The downpour, triggered by active monsoon winds over the area, may continue for the next 24 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Sea Port was advised to hoist Cautionary Signal-3, the official mentioned.

He stressed that the incessant rain might put 6,558 families, who live on the slopes of 26 hills in the city, in risk of landslides.

According to officials of Chattogram district administration, the vulnerable families were asked to evacuate risky structures and move to safety.

However, most of them did not pay heed to the warnings, said local sources.

Contacted, Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, said they were asking people through loudspeaker to leave their homes on the risky hill slopes and come to shelter centres.

"The shelter centres have adequate accommodation capacity, but many are still remaining in their houses. We cannot force them to evacuate their homes, so we are requesting them using loud speakers in different vulnerable areas," he added.