Ctg BNP leader Totan expelled for breaching party discipline

SK Khoda Totan, former joint convener of Chattogram city unit BNP, has been expelled from the party on various charges, including encroachment and violation of party discipline.

The central BNP issued a notice, signed by the party's Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in this regard today, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

According to the notice, as the BNP found specific allegations against Totan in encroachment, terror activities, violation of party discipline and involvement in activities violating party policy and ideology, he has been expelled from all positions, including primary membership.

A clash took place yesterday evening between the followers of Omar Farooq, joint convener of Khulshi Thana unit BNP and Shah Alam, joint convener of Swechhasebak Dal Khulshi unit in the Segunbagan area of the city. Six people were injured on both sides in this factional clash.

The party sources said Omar Farooq is a follower of BNP's former joint convener SK Khoda Totan.

Sources in Khulshi Police Station and BNP said the clash took place due to competition over establishing supremacy in extortion and occupation in the area.